Colts’ Leonard set to make season debut vs. Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is active for Sunday’s game and is expected to make his season debut against AFC South rival Tennessee. Leonard did not participate in any of the team’s offseason activities because of an injured ankle then had back surgery in June to alleviate the ankle pain. He missed all of training camp, the entire preseason and the first three games of the regular season. But he’s been a full participant at practice most of September.

