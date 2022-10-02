Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting lead Celtics past Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum added 16 and the Boston Celtics picked up where they left off with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, including four 3-pointers, part of the Celtics making 22 from outside the arc. Malcom Brogdon, who was picked up in a trade with Indiana, had 11 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 17 points, while LaMelo Ball scored 14 and had seven rebounds and four assists. Terry Rozier finished with 11 points and Jalen McDaniels had 10.

