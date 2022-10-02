Baseball tiebreaker games now a thing of the past

With the baseball postseason expanding to 12 teams this year, if two teams end up deadlocked for a division title or playoff spot, there will no longer be a one-game playoff to break those ties. Instead, head-to-head record from the regular season is used to determine the winner — with other tiebreakers possible if head-to-head can’t separate the teams. The new system made for a suspenseful weekend in Atlanta as the Braves and New York Mets jockeyed for first place in the NL East and for supremacy in their season series.

