10-man Lorient beats Lille 2-1 to stay 3rd in France

LORIENT, France (AP) — Ten-man Lorient extended its winning streak to five games to consolidate third place in the French league by beating Lille 2-1. Substitute Theo Le Bris dribbled past Akim Zedadka to slip the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier in the 87th minute to secure the victory. Surprise package Lorient has turned Stade du Moustoir into a fortress by winning every home game this season while Lille, which lifted the league title in 2021, still hasn’t kept a clean sheet this season. The ninth round ends later with Monaco vs. Nantes, Lens vs. Lyon, Toulouse vs. Montpellier, Troyes vs. Reims, Auxerre vs. Brest, and Ajaccio vs. Clermont.

