10-man Augsburg grabs 3-2 win at Schalke, Hertha draws again
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — André Hahn scored late for 10-man Augsburg to grab a bad-tempered 3-2 win at Schalke in the Bundesliga. That left the hosts just outside the relegation zone. Schalke forward Simon Terodde and Augsburg’s Rafał Gikiewicz almost came to blows after the final whistle when Teerode remonstrated with the goalkeeper. Terodde felt Gikiewicz had provoked the home fans. Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim drew 1-1. It stretches the home team’s unbeaten run to four games after three draws though Hertha fans are still waiting for their first home win of the season.