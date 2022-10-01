Western Michigan takes care of New Hampshire early 44-7

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jack Salopek threw for three touchdowns and Western Michigan pulled away early in a 44-7 victory over New Hampshire. Western Michigan scored on four of its first five possessions in taking a 28-7 halftime lead. Two first-quarter scores came on pass plays of 75 and 76 yards, the first to a wide-open Corey Crooms from Salopek off a flea ficker on the Broncos’ first play, and the second on a screen to Sean Tyler. Salopek finished 13-of-23 passing for 252 yards with an interception. Crooms had 109 yards on five catches. La’Darius Jefferson and Tyler added rushing touchdowns. Joshua Burgett had a 3-yard reception for a score.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.