Watkins, Hayek power Villanova to 45-20 romp over Maine

Connor Watkins threw four touchdown passes to Jaaron Hayek and Villanova breezed to a 45-20 victory over Maine. Villanova (3-2, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, grabbed a 10-0 lead on Matthew Mercurio’s 39-yard field goal and Jalen Jackson’s 5-yard touchdown run. Jay Fagnano connected with Montigo Moss for a 9-yard touchdown to pull Maine (0-4, 0-1) within 10-7 after one quarter. Watkins’ first touchdown pass was a 4-yarder to Hayek, pushing the Wildcats’ lead to 17-7 midway through the second quarter. Watkins and Hayek teamed up for an 83-yard score on their next possession and closed out the first half with an 18-yarder, pushing Villanova’s lead to 31-14.

