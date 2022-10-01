US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s World Cup. This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history in the World Cup that now has won 11 gold medals. China won its first medal since the 1994 World Cup when the team also took the silver and are a rising power in women’s basketball.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.