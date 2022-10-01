St. Francis (PA) rolls past Central Connecticut, 39-13

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Cole Doyle threw two touchdown passes and the St. Francis Red Flash ran for three touchdowns to win their home opener, rolling past Central Connecticut, 39-13. St. Francis now has won three straight, its first three three-game win streak since 2016. Doyle completed 7 of 11 passes for 76 yards. The ground game rushed 44 times for 141 yards as St. Francis led time of possession 33:03 to 26:57. Central Connecticut’s Shon Mitchell completed just 16 of 38 pass attempts for 188 yards and was picked off twice.

