Southeast Missouri State rides Hess to win over Lindenwood

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State rolled to a 49-28 victory over Lindenwood. DC Pippin kicked two field goals to stake Southeast Missouri State (4-1), ranked 24th in the FCS coaches poll, to a 6-0 lead after one quarter in its Ohio Valley Conference opener. Hess’ first touchdown came on a 15-yard second-quarter run, pushing the Redhawks’ lead to 13-0. Paxton DeLaurent connected with Johnny King for a 21-yard touchdown and hit Damoriea Vick for the 2-point conversion and a 21-0 lead. Hess, who did his damage on 24 carries, added a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to pass Walter Smallwood’s (1965-68) touchdown record with the 37th of his career.

