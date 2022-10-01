Sluka leads undefeated Holy Cross to 30-21 win over Harvard

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, leading undefeated Holy Cross to a 30-21 victory over Harvard. Sluka completed 17 of 31 passes for 300 yards. His primary receiver was Jalen Coker, who caught 10 passes for 166 yards with a long of 62 yards. Coker had one touchdown on a 2-yard reception. Sluka also had a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ayir Asante. The Crusaders’ first score, a 27-yard run by Sluka, was set up Devin Haskins’ block of a Harvard punt. Holy Cross also recovered two fumbles that led to short drives and 10 points.

