Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber has hit two of Philadelphia’s five homers in the first four innings to help the Phillies get a much-needed win as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, salvaging a split of a day-night doubleheader with an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals in a rainy Game 2. Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Matt Vierling also went deep in the nightcap for the Phillies, who quickly recovered from a 13-4 loss in the opener Saturday. That was Philadelphia’s sixth defeat in seven games. Noah Syndergaard got the win in Game 2. And the Phillies moved a game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers with four games left. Milwaukee lost to Miami 4-3.

