Scamacca, Bowen earn West Ham 2-0 win over Wolves

LONDON (AP) — Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen scored their first goals in this English Premier League to drag West Ham out of the relegation zone at the expense of Wolverhampton in a 2-0 win. Scamacca was the summer signing from Sassuolo for $36 million and finally opened his account in the league with a fine, dipping strike from the edge of the area in the 29th minute. Bowen was picked for England’s last Nations League squad but failed to get on the field. He wrapped up the win with a fine individual strike in the 54th. Wolves manager Bruno Lage handed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa a 30-minute cameo as a substitute.

