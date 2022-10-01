Sam Houston scores late to beat Stephen F. Austin 17-16

HOUSTON (AP) — Dezmon Jackson ran untouched into the end zone from a yard out with 35 seconds left to give Sam Houston a 17-16 win over Stephen F. Austin in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Stephen F. Austin (2-3, 0-1) looked to have pulled off the win by forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal but an offsides penalty gave Sam Houston (2-2, 1-0) another opportunity. Trae Self pushed Stephen F. Austin to its 40 on the final possession before Trey Smith’s interception ended it. It was the 11th straight win for Sam Houston in the 96th meeting of the Battle of Piney Woods.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.