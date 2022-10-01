Sacred Heart rolls past winless Norfolk State, 31-14

FAIRFIELD, Con. (AP) — Robert O’Donnell picked off a pass by punter Carson Wilt and scored to help Sacred Heart pull away from Norfolk State for a 31-14 victory. The Pioneers forced Wilt to punt out of his own end zone with 6:32 to play and a low snap forced him to heave the ball down field. O’Donnell picked off the pass at the 5 and scored to cap the scoring. Marquez McCray was 17 of 27 for 176 yards passing and Malik Grant had 132 yards rushing for Sacred Heart.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.