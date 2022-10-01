Rockets and Thunder complete multiplayer trade

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets traded Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba to Oklahoma City for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon and a second-round draft pick in 2026. Favors, who was the third overall pick in the 2010 draft, has averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebound and 1.1 assists in 790 career games. Harkless, who was recently acquired by the Thunder from Atlanta, has averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 10 NBA seasons.

