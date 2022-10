American forward Ricardo Pepi scored in his second straight game for Groningen. He had a first-half goal in a 4-1 home loss to Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie. Pepi is 19 and is from El Paso, Texas. He has three goals in 12 international appearances. He started and played until the 59th minute in the United States’ 0-0 exhibition draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.