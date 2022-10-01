Perez has 4 hits, Royals beat AL Central champion Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs and Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight to help the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians 7-1. Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate appearances, spoiling the return of Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac following a one-month stay on the injured list with a broken pitching hand. Bubic tossed five scoreless innings, allowing five hits. Perez’s home run gave him 1,274 career hits, moving into eighth place in Royals history. He was removed from the game following the at-bat because of discomfort in his surgically repaired left thumb.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.