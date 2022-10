NATCHITOCHES. La. (AP) — Zachary Clement hit Javon Antonio brought Northwestern State back from 12 points down in the final 94 seconds with a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion to knock off Nicholls, 36-33 in a Southland Conference battle. After losing its first three games to start the season, Northwestern State now finds itself 2-0 and in first place in conference play.

