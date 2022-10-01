North Dakota scores 24 straight, tops Missouri State 48-21

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw two touchdown passes to Garett Maag, Quincy Vaughn ran for two scores and North Dakota raced past Missouri State 48-31. The Fighting Hawks trailed 21-10 after the Bears scored with 2:36 left in the first half, but a 38-yard touchdown pass to Maag and a field goal as time expired made it 21-20. Tyler Hoosman broke free for a 55-yard scoring run, Vaughn had his second short touchdown plunge and North Dakota was up 34-21 after three quarters. Jason Shelley threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears, two to Naveon Mitchell.

