No. 9 Oklahoma St. beats No. 16 Baylor 36-25 in B12 rematch

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaden Nixon returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown while Spencer Sanders ran and threw for touchdowns as ninth-ranked Oklahoma State beat No. 16 Baylor 36-25. The game Saturday was a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship game won by Baylor. The return by Nixon started a flurry of 39 combined points in the third quarter. The 4-0 Cowboys also beat Baylor in the regular season last year. Baylor is 3-2 and both losses are to ranked teams. Sanders threw for 181 yards. Blake Shapen threw for 345 yards for the Bears.

