No. 25 Kansas State holds off Texas Tech 37-28

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score, leading No. 25 Kansas State past Texas Tech 37-28. Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 116 yards for Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), while Deuce Vaughn added 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who extended their winning streak against the Red Raiders to seven games. Donovan Smith was 34-for-48 passing for 359 yards and two TDs for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) and also rushed for a touchdown. The Wildcats also got three field goals from Chris Tennant after drives stalled.

