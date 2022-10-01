No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alabama lost quarterback Bryce Young in the second quarter, but held off No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 behind the explosive runs of Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Young threw for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before leaving with what coach Nick Saban called a shoulder sprain. Arkansas cut the lead to five in the third quarter before Alabama broke it open with long runs. Milroe ran for two touchdowns and Gibbs had 206 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

