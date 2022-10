STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Singleton had 21 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown and No. 11 Penn State’s defense forced three turnovers in a 17-7 win over Northwestern. Sean Clifford completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown. Kaytron Allen added 86 rushing yards on 21 carries and kicker Jake Pinegar added a field goal to help Penn State stay unbeaten heading into an off week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.