McKinney, Sloan power Eastern Kentucky past Southern Utah

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for 331 yards and ran for three scores, Braedon Sloan scored the winning touchdown and Eastern Kentucky defeated Southern Utah 35-28. Although Eastern Kentucky never trailed, the game was tied after each Southern Utah touchdown and EKU never led by more than seven points. The final tie was at 28-all after Southern Utah’s Justin Miller and Isaiah Williams connected for a 19-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. Later in the quarter, McKinney drove the Colonels 76 yards in seven plays for the go-ahead touchdown — a 27-yard run by Sloan with 6:13 remaining.

