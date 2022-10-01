McCray propels Southern to 59-3 romp over UAPB

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Besean McCray three four touchdown passes and Southern used a five-touchdown second quarter to rout Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59-3. Southern (2-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used McCray’s 4-yard scoring toss to freshman Kendric Rhymes to grab a 7-3 lead after one quarter. In the Jaguars’ big second quarter, Rhymes scored on runs of 8 and 29 yards. McCray hooked up with Cornelius Dyson for a 35-yard score and added a 36-yard touchdown run. Corione Harris returned a Jalen Macon pass 62 yards for a score to give Southern a 42-3 lead at halftime.

