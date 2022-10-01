Kansas slips past Iowa State 14-11 to stay unbeaten

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including a 37-yarder with a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds to play as Kansas held off Iowa State 14-11 to remain undefeated. Gilbert also missed 38- and 45-yard attempts in the first and fourth quarters. At 5-0 overall, this is the Jayhawks’ best start to the season since 2009 and just the second time in the last 14 years they’re 2-0 to begin conference play.

