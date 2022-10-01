Jurkovec (3 TDS) leads Boston College past Louisville 34-33

BOSTON (AP) — Phil Jurkovec threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns to lead Boston College past Louisville 34-33. The BC quarterback also scrambled for a 33-yard run that set up the game-winning field goal. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham ran for three touchdowns and threw for another before finishing the game on the sideline. He was taken out for one play in the third quarter following a hit to the head. He came back for two full series before backup Brock Domann handled the last two possessions of the game. Zay Flowers caught five passes for 151 yards — including touchdowns of 57 and 69 yards. Alex Broome ran for a 40-yard score for BC. Cunningham threw for 186 yards and ran for 53 more for Louisville.

