Janet Lin, Charley Hull tied for LPGA Tour lead in Texas

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull and Janet Lin are tied for the lead going into the final round of The Ascendant LPGA. Hull had a double bogey to start the back nine. She settled down after that and finished with an even-par 71. Lin had a 69 as she goes for her first LPGA Tour victory. They were one shot ahead of Lydia Ko and Celine Boutier. They both have far more experience at winning. Also in the hunt is Canadian rookie Maddie Szeryk. She faces going back to qualifying for a full card and so Sunday is a big day for her.

