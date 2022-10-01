Hardison, defense help UTEP beat Charlotte 41-35
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw three touchdown passes, including two to Tyrin Smith, Tyrice Knight and Jadrian Taylor each returned a fumble for a score and UTEP beat Charlotte 41-35. UTEP (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) won in the Eastern time zone for the first time in program history (1-26-1). Chris Reynolds threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Grant DuBose that capped the game’s opening drive and gave Charlotte (1-5, 0-2) a 7-0 lead with 9:48 left in the first quarter. UTEP answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Smith caught his first TD, a 17-yarder, and Gavin Baechle kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Miners the lead for good midway through the second quarter. Reynolds was 21 of 37 for 321 yards and four touchdowns for Charlotte.