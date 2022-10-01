Hamilton called to F1 stewards for potential jewelry breach
SINGAPORE (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was summoned to appear before the stewards for a potential jewelry breach ahead of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. Shortly after third practice had ended at the Marina Bay Circuit stewards announced that Hamilton was being investigated for an alleged infringement of Appendix L, Chapter III of the FIA’s International Sporting Code. The summons appeared related to Hamilton’s nose stud which he had previously removed when the FIA’s jewelry ban was applied. Hamilton went on to take part in qualifying at Singapore.