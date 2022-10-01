Guajardo’s FG helps S. Alabama top Louisiana-Lafayette 20-17

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Diego Guajardo kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired and South Alabama gave up a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before the Jaguars beat Louisiana-Lafayette 20-17. On third-and-10, La’Damain Webb ran 21 yards to get the Jaguars near midfield and, after two incomplete passes, Carter Bradley hit Caullin Lacy for an 11-yard gain and then connected with Jaylen Wayne across the middle for 17 yards before South Alabama called a timeout with 4 seconds left to set up Guajardo’s winning kick. Louisiana’s Eric Garror returned a punt 69 yards for a score to make it 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.