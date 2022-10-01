Franklin sparks UT Martin to 45-28 win over Tennessee Tech

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Sam Franklin’s 86-yard touchdown run sparked a 24-point burst and UT Martin defeated Tennessee Tech 45-28. Jeremiah Oatsvall threw a 42-yard scoring strike to Heath Price to finish off a five-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession and Tennessee Tech led 7-0. UT Martin (3-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) pulled even on Dresser Winn’s 70-yard scoring strike to freshman DJ Nelson midway through the quarter and took a 14-7 lead when Zak Wallace scored on a 3-yard run with 9 seconds left. Oatsvall and the Golden Eagles knotted the score early in the second quarter with a 28-yard touchdown toss to David Gist. The tie lasted until Franklin’s long touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage. Winn followed with a 6-yard touchdown toss to Nelson for a 28-14 halftime lead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.