Fomby, Reynolds lead Houston Christian over Lamar 37-34

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Justin Fomby threw three touchdown passes to Karl Reynolds, and Houston Christian held off Lamar’s late surge for a 37-34 victory. Fomby and Reynolds connected on scoring plays from 28, 40 and 3 yards, the last stretching the Huskies’ lead to 37-7 with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter. Damashja Harris’ 100-yard kickoff return was Lamar’s only score in the first half. Mike Chandler threw two touchdown passes to Devyn Gibbs on consecutive drives to pull Lamar to 37-21 with 10:16 remaining. Chandler then capped long drives with touchdown runs from 4 and 13 yards.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.