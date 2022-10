DOVER, Del. (AP) — Coleon Williams recovered a fumbled Robert Morris punt in the end zone, allowing Delaware State to hold off the Colonials for a 14-9 non-conference win. Defenses were dominant on both sides. Robert Morris was held to just 240 total yards; Delaware State managed just 115.

