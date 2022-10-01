Chisholm rushes for 2 TDs, Dayton beats Drake 27-14

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Dayton beat Drake 27-14. Chisholm gave Dayton a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown. Sam Webster made two field goals, with a long of 39 yards, and three extra points. Dante Casciola was 19-of-24 passing for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Dayton. Ian Corwin passed for 161 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Drake. Corwin had a 16-yard TD pass with two seconds left in the first half to pull within 10-7 and he capped the scoring with a 10-yard connection to Austin Flax with 2:28 left. Dayton recovered an onside kick to clinch the contest.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.