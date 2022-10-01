Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday’s game at Atlanta after he suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his car while speeding earlier in the week. Cleveland downgraded the star from questionable to out on Saturday before flying to Georgia to take on the Falcons. The 26-year-old Garrett sustained injuries to his shoulder, biceps and had several cuts and bruises after he veered off a road near his home, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his Porsche on Monday after practice. On Friday, Garrett said he felt fortunate to walk away from the wreck. A female passenger in his car also suffered minor injuries.

