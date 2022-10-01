Broussard, Chamberlain help Rice beat UAB 28-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Ari Broussard ran for two touchdowns, Treshawn Chamberlain scored on a fumble return and Rice beat UAB 28-24. Broussard scored from the 1 in the first quarter and from the 3 with 8:01 left in the third quarter before Chamberlain’s return gave Rice (3-2, 1-0 Conference USA) a 21-17 lead 18 seconds later. Dylan Hopkins threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Trea Shropshire to cap UAB’s ensuing possession but the Owls responded with a 14-play, 82-yard drive that took 8 1/2 minutes off the clock and culminated when TJ McMahon threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Dean Connors to cap the scoring with 9:02 left in the game. Hopkins had 231 yards passing with two touchdowns and McBride finished with 121 yards rushing on 27 carries for UAB (2-2, 0-1).

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.