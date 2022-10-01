Brewers blow lead, chance to tie Phils for wild-card spot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and the Milwaukee Brewers squandered a great opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, losing 4-3 to the Miami Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single off Williams that put Miami ahead in the ninth. Milwaukee fell a game behind the Phillies for the third NL wild-card berth. Philadelphia split a doubleheader with Washington. The Phillies hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams. Richard Bleier pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.

