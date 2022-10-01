Agent: Pelicans, Nance Jr agree to 2-year, $21.6M extension
By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The agent for New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. says his client has agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million dollars. Mark Bartelstein says the agreement runs through the 2024-25 season and reflects Nance’s fondness for “New Orleans and the entire Pelicans organization.” The extension puts Nance to play alongside power forward Zion Williamson, high-scoring wing player Brandon Ingram and guard CJ McCollum for at least the next three seasons. The 29-year-old Nance starred in college for Wyoming and was a late first-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015. He also has played for Cleveland and Portland and has career averages of 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.