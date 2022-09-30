Ten Hag committed to helping Maguire return to finest form

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed measures are in place to protect players’ mental health at a time when club captain Harry Maguire has been the subject of intense criticism. The England international has been dropped at club level and is fighting for his place at the World Cup following an alarming dip in form. It has seen the defender suffer growing abuse on social media and raised questions about his future at United. But Ten Hag is adamant protections are in place for all players and committed himself to returning Maguire to his finest form.

