Shank strikes first in tight Acura fight for IMSA title

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Tom Blomqvist put Meyer Shank Racing on the pole for the IMSA sports cars season-ending Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. The run helped Meyer Shank Racing close the points gap to Wayne Taylor Racing to 14 points headed into Saturday’s race. Acura is guaranteed to win both the team and manufacturer championship, it’s just a matter of whether the Shank team or Taylor team claims the title. Wayne Taylor Racing last year lost the championship in the final turn of the 10-hour race.

