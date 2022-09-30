Saints QB Winston misses 3rd straight practice in London

LONDON (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with an injured Jameis Winston sitting out a third consecutive practice ahead of New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Winston has been playing through a back injury sustained in the season opener but was held out of practice all week ahead of the NFL’s first international game of the season. The eighth-year quarterback also is nursing an ankle injury. Wide receiver Michael Thomas also wasn’t present at the portion of practice open to the media. He’s missed three straight practices because of a foot injury.

