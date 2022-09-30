Portuguese coach suspended after harassment accusations

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese soccer club Famalicão has suspended the coach of its women’s team after a leading newspaper in Portugal published accusations of verbal sexual harassment by him of his players at a previous club. Famalicão said that “in view” of the report published by Público newspaper that it was suspending coach Miguel Afonso “until the truth of the facts is ascertained.” The alleged verbal harassment of players reportedly took place while Afonso coached fellow Portuguese club Rio Ave during the 2020-21 season. Público said that Afonso has declined to comment on the accusations.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.