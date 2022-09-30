Marseille beats Angers 3-0 to lead French league

ANGERS, France (AP) — Jonathan Clauss notched a goal and two assists to help Marseille take the lead in the French league by downing Angers 3-0. Marseille remained unbeaten to overtake Paris Saint-Germain by a point. But the defending champion can take the top spot back when it hosts Nice on Saturday. Clauss rounded Angers right back Yan Valery to fire home an angled strike off the near post in the 35th minute. The France international then intercepted a pass from Valery in the 50th to feed Luis Suarez to double the lead. Marseille midfielder Gerson made it 3-0 by controlling a cross from Clauss in the 59th to curl into the bottom corner.

