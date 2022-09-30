Jays clinch wild-card spot on day off, will celebrate Friday

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays punched their postseason ticket without taking the field, so the celebration will wait until Friday night. The Blue Jays locked up an AL wild-card spot a night earlier when Baltimore lost 5-3 at Boston. Interim manager John Schneider joked before Toronto hosted Boston that “you become a Boston Red Sox fan for about three hours and then you turn it off. Definitely different, but no matter how you do it, doing it is the most important part.” Schneider said the Blue Jays plan to celebrate in the clubhouse together following the game against the Red Sox.

