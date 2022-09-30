IOC’s Bach eyes return to sports for anti-war Russians

GENEVA (AP) — Russian athletes who do not endorse their country’s war in Ukraine could be accepted back into international sports. IOC president Thomas Bach suggests this pathway back for Russians in an interview published on Friday. Bach tells Italian daily Corriere della Sera “it’s about having athletes with a Russian passport who do not support the war back in competition.” Most sports followed IOC advice in February and banned Russian team and athletes. Russians are starting to miss qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Exile extending into next year could effectively become a wider ban from those Olympics.

