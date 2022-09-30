Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes wants to channel his disappointment from missing the Presidents Cup into fuel to make sure he’s on the next International team. The Canadian showed why he’s among the top putters on the PGA Tour. He made nine birdies for a 63 to share the lead with Thomas Detry in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, making it even tougher to miss out on the Presidents Cup. Detry is a 29-year-old from Belgium who earned his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He shot a 67 in the morning at the Country Club of Jackson.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.