Hertha winger Boëtius has testicle removed, no chemotherapy
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin says winger Jean-Paul Boëtius had a testicle with a malignant tumor removed and won’t need chemotherapy. The club says “follow-up treatment is not necessary because the intervention by Dr. Sebastian Hofbauer … took place at a very early stage.” The club says the Dutch winger should “be able to return to the field in just a few weeks.” The tumor was discovered on Sept. 21 when the 28-year-old Boëtius underwent a urological test. He became the fourth Bundesliga player diagnosed with a tumor this season.