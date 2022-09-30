Hertha winger Boëtius has testicle removed, no chemotherapy

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin says winger Jean-Paul Boëtius had a testicle with a malignant tumor removed and won’t need chemotherapy. The club says “follow-up treatment is not necessary because the intervention by Dr. Sebastian Hofbauer … took place at a very early stage.” The club says the Dutch winger should “be able to return to the field in just a few weeks.” The tumor was discovered on Sept. 21 when the 28-year-old Boëtius underwent a urological test. He became the fourth Bundesliga player diagnosed with a tumor this season.

