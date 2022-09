LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton is counting the cost of the jubilant but raucous scenes sparked after it avoided relegation from the English Premier League last season. The club has been fined 300,000 pounds for on-field invasions during and after a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on May 19. The dramatic victory secured top-flight safety for Frank Lampard’s team. But it also prompted wild celebrations at their Goodison Park home.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.